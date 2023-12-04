Energy road map of Azerbaijan and Europe to be updated

4 Dec. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held negotiations with the EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in the United Arab Emirates, the minister wrote on his page on social networks.

The parties discussed issues related to green energy and the Southern Gas Corridor. According to him, an agreement has been reached on updating the energy partnership roadmap between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The EU Commissioner also wrote about the meeting on social networks. She emphasized that the topic of energy security and cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources had been discussed during the negotiations.