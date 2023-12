4 Dec. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Press Secretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Öncü Keçeli said that the country's leadership would evacuate its citizens and their relatives from Egypt. These people were in the Gaza Strip.

According to him, a group of Turkish citizens along with their relatives are in Egypt now. They have crossed from the Gaza Strip to the territory of the Arab republic.

He stressed that 130 people would arrive in Türkiye today