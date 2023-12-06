Ilham Aliyev: best living conditions to be created for Karabakh residents

6 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations.

"When we restored our sovereignty, two and a half years ago, we once again saw what we anticipated - a large number of Armenian military servicemen in Karabakh was positioned there without any respect to international law. We hoped that finally, it would be possible to find the solution to the situation," Ilham Aliyev said.

He noted that Baku's proposals were very clear.

"People who live in Karabakh have two options: either to become Azerbaijani citizens - we provided all the necessary legal and also security framework for that - or to find another place to live. There can be no other option,” the head of state emphasized," Ilham Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani head of state noted that they are also working to create the best living conditions for internally displaced persons. "They deserve it. They also suffered psychological trauma," he said.

"We want the process to go as quickly as possible. But we understand that we need to achieve this based on the best architectural practice, based on the best technologies, applying green technologies and also creating the best conditions," Ilham Aliyev said.

One day, in even less than one day, the anti-terror operation totally allowed Azerbaijan to restore its sovereignty. "The operation was held without any damage to civilian infrastructure, any casualty among civilians," the head of state stressed.

“We announced that if the army laid down its weapons, we would stop and allow them to leave. So, it lasted less than 24 hours. After they announced that they surrender, all their actions on the ground had stopped,” Ilham Aliyev said.

The forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations being held in Baku on December 6. The event brings together 60 experts from 30 countries.