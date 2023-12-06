Forest extinguished in Georgia after burning two days

6 Dec. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

In eastern Georgia, a fire that broke out in the forest a few days ago was extinguished. Dozens of firefighters were involved in the fire extinguishing effort.

In the Telavi region of Kakheti, a fire that broke out in the forest on December 4 was extinguished, the Georgian EMERCOM reports.

The fire broke out between two villages – Lechuri and Pshavi. The fire engulfed bushes and dry branches with leaves.

The fire extinguishing continued for two days with the participation of 50 firefighters. Due to the difficult terrain, it was not possible to connect special equipment, thus drones were used to extinguish the fire.