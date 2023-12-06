Pashinyan names Armenia’s strategic goal

6 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Prime Minister of Armenia

The Prime Minister of Armenia believes that there are forces in the country that used the Karabakh issue to prevent statehood from taking place in the republic. Nikol Pashinyan said, addressing the parliament on Wednesday.

“I believe in it more and more as time passes by,”

- the head of the government said.

In addition, he named the strategic goal of Armenia. According to Pashinyan, this is the strengthening of the state, sovereignty and independence of the country.