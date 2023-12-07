РУС ENG

G7 urges Iran to halt development of nuclear program

The Group of Seven (G7) nations called on Iran stop developing its nuclear program, said in a statement following a virtual meeting.

"We remain determined that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon and reiterate that Iran must cease its unabated escalation of its nuclear program, which has no credible civilian justification and brings it dangerously close to actual weapon-related activities," the statement reads.

The G7 leaders called on Tehran to fulfill its legal obligations and political commitments regarding nuclear non-proliferation with prompt action, including the full and unconditional cooperation with the IAEA.

