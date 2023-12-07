VTB: Dollar not to rise to 100 rubles until New Year

7 Dec. 21:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The dollar exchange rate will not return to the level of 100 rubles until the end of December, Andrey Kostin, the head of VTB said.

He explained that despite the fact that today there is no reason for the Russian currency to strengthen, there are also no reasons for the dollar's serious growth.

"I don’t think that it will reach 100 rubles again by the end of the year, it will be about 90-90+",

Kostin said.

Let us note that the head of Sberbank Herman Gref expressed a similar opinion the day before. According to him, the ruble should neither strengthen nor weaken now, and exchange rate of around 90 rubles per dollar can be considered fundamental.