Russian embassy welcomes ban on Quran burning in Denmark

8 Dec. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Despite the fact that this is a matter of domestic policy, the decision of the Danish authorities to ban actions that incite religious hatred will be in demand, the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen reported.

"The legislative activity of the Danish Parliament is an internal matter of Denmark. However, any legal measures to suppress acts aimed at inciting hatred based on religion are in demand",

the embassy said.

Let us note that actions involving the burning of the Quran, the holy scripture for Muslims around the world, have been carried out more than once with the permission of the authorities in Denmark and Sweden.