Kremlin: negotiations between Putin and Raisi were intensive

8 Dec. 15:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Iran, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, were intensive. The parties managed to discuss a wide range of issues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He noted that the country's leaders exchanged views on the conflict in the Middle East, and also talked about bilateral relations. In addition to this, according to the press secretary, the Heads of state compared their notes on other matters.

Peskov emphasized that the expanded negotiations lasted more than two hours and were intensive.