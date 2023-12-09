Baku and Moscow discuss economic co-op development

9 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev in Moscow on December 8, the press service of the Russian government reported.

Overchuk and Mustafayev discussed the current issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation on the agenda of the Russia-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The commission co-chairs highlighted the positive dynamics of trade development, reaffirming the effectiveness of their bilateral cooperation. The growth in trade between Russia and Azerbaijan in January-October 2023 was 20% higher than in the same period of 2022.

The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening Russian-Azerbaijani relations in all areas of cooperation.