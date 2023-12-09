EU to provide €125 mln humanitarian aid to Palestine

9 Dec. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Commission announced an initial humanitarian aid of €125 million for the Palestinian population in 2024 due to the deteriorating humanitarian situation, according to the European Commission communique.

"This new funding will support humanitarian organisations working in both Gaza and the West Bank," the statement reads.

The document notes that in the Gaza Strip, where humanitarian needs have reached record levels, the focus will be on emergency response to save lives and restore access to basic needs such as water, food, healthcare, shelter, and sanitation. At the same time, priority support will be aimed at protecting the most vulnerable groups.

It will be delivered through the UN humanitarian agencies, non-governmental organisations, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.