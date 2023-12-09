Hamas shells Israel from Gaza safe zone

9 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IDF website

Israel recorded missile launches from a safe zone in the southern Gaza Strip where civilians are living. Thus, Hamas continues to use ordinary Palestinians as human shields.

According to the Israeli army, the territory of the Jewish State is currently subject to missile attacks carried out from the territory of the safe zone in the Gaza Strip. Tel Aviv allocated a territory in the south of the enclave where civilians could take refuge during the fighting against Hamas, but Hamas occupied it and is now shelling the Israelis from there.

"Hamas terrorists fired numerous missiles at Israel from the designated humanitarian zone. This is further evidence that Hamas is using the humanitarian zone for terrorist activities,”

– IDF reports.