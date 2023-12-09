Russian EMERCOM evacuates another 100 Russians from Gaza Strip

9 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia

Today, another 100 Russian citizens were evacuated from the combat zone in the Gaza Strip. They were met in Cairo by employees of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. In Egypt, they will be able to obtain documents to return to their homeland.

Today, the number of Russian citizens rescued from the Gaza Strip has exceeded 1,000. On Saturday, another 100 Russians and their relatives moved from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing point.

Like other Russians evacuated from Gaza, they were met in Cairo by experts from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in an operational headquarters specially created for the needs of Russian citizens. At the operational headquarters, evacuees receive food, medical and psychological assistance.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations helps them with documents to return to their homeland.

Of over 1000 Russians rescued from the Gaza Strip, about 950 people have already returned to the Russian Federation with the help of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, over 400 of them are children.