Russia to build unique nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan

11 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan and Russia’s Rosatom are discussing the possibility of using dry cooling technology in a nuclear power plant, to be built in the Uzbek region of Jizzakh, head of Sustainable Development Department at Rosatom Polina Lyon said.

According to her, Rosatom is currently holding discussions with Uzbek partners on using dry cooling towers in the joint project.

"It is a rather complicated technological solution, but we are thinking a little ahead. And, in fact, the issue of minimum water consumption for nuclear energy is also on the agenda," Lyon said.

The company representative added that instead of traditional cooling towers, where water evaporates for cooling, the dry cooling tower uses air coolers, which reduces water consumption.