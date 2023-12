11 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has produced a weekly report on humanitarian demining activities in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions.

During demining operations conducted on December 4-10 in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavend, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 84 anti-tank mines and 340 unexploded ordnance were discovered and neutralized.

Mines and unexploded ordnance were removed from 533 hectares of land.