12 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Remembrance Day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev is marked in Azerbaijan today.

Today in Azerbaijan is the day of memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev - the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, who passed away 20 years ago.

The memory of the national leader is honored in Azerbaijan, Russia and around the world.

Heydar Aliyev's life journey

Heydar Aliyev played a crucial role in the formation of modern independent Azerbaijan. He was born on May 10, 1923 in the city of Nakhchivan. In 1944, Heydar Aliyev was sent to work in the state security authorities.

In 1969, Heydar Aliyev headed the Azerbaijan SSR, and later, in 1982, he was elected a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the CPSU, appointed to the post of first deputy chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers and became one of the leaders of the USSR.

Aliyev left the Communist Party in 1991 in connection with the Karabakh problem, then held the post of Chairman of the Supreme Mejlis of the NAR, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Azerbaijan Republic.

Heydar Aliyev was elected President of Azerbaijan on 3 October 1993 by popular vote, and in 1998 was re-elected for the second time.

He remained the president until 2003, stepping down from his post in October of 2003 due to health problems.

Following a long-lasting treatment in a Cleveland clinic, Heydar Aliyev passed away on December 12, 2003. He was buried in Baku, in the Alley of Honor.

Heydar Aliyev's memory

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Alley of Honors today to commemorate Heydar Aliyev. He laid a wreath at the Great Leader`s grave.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova, head of the Administration of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Samir Nuriyev, and other state and government officials, as well as military personnel, law enforcement officers, and representatives of the diplomatic corps, visited the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor. They laid flowers at the monument, expressing deep respect for the memory of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the memory of the spouse of Heydar Aliyev, distinguished ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, was also honored.

A series of memories are collected in the book 'Going ahead. On the 90th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev,' published in 2013 by Vestik Kavkaza with support from the Heydar Aliyev Fund.