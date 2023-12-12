Russia bans export of durum wheat

12 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian government is introducing a temporary ban on the export of durum wheat, the government’s press service reported.

"An order on this has been signed. The decision is aimed at ensuring food security and will help maintain a stable situation with prices for durum wheat products on the domestic market," the statement reads.

The temporary restriction comes into force from the moment the government order is published and will remain in effect until May 31, 2024.

The order provides for a number of exceptions. These include the export of durum wheat to provide international humanitarian assistance and as part of international intergovernmental agreements, its export to Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

It is allowed to export durum wheat to the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union within the quotas set by the government decree.