Iran and Russia increasing freight transit

During the visit of the Iranian delegation to Moscow, Russian transport officials informed of increased transit from Russia to Bandar Abbas, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development said.

Bazr-Pash accompanied Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Moscow on December 7.

The agenda included follow-ups on the latest status of transit agreements, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Rasht-Astara Railway Project, and issues related to the aviation industry and maritime transport agreements. 

The sides noted that transit increased by 30% and the time of freight transit has decreased from 49 to 20 days from Russia to Bandar Abbas. 

Additionally, it was decided that a joint committee would examine transit nodes along the route to further reduce the time.

