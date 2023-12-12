Iran and Russia increasing freight transit

12 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

During the visit of the Iranian delegation to Moscow, Russian transport officials informed of increased transit from Russia to Bandar Abbas, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development said.

Bazr-Pash accompanied Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi during his visit to Moscow on December 7.

The agenda included follow-ups on the latest status of transit agreements, the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Rasht-Astara Railway Project, and issues related to the aviation industry and maritime transport agreements.

The sides noted that transit increased by 30% and the time of freight transit has decreased from 49 to 20 days from Russia to Bandar Abbas.

Additionally, it was decided that a joint committee would examine transit nodes along the route to further reduce the time.