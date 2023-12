Russian peacekeeper dies in road accident in Karabakh

13 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian peacekeeper died in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan in a road accident, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On December 11, one Russian Armed Forces serviceman died and two sustained medium or severe injuries after a Russian peacekeeping contingent BTR-82 drove off a mountain road," the statemment reads.

The injured peacekeepers were provided with necessary medical aid with involvement of the Azerbaijani side. The injured servicemen have been delivered to a medical facility for further treatment via peacekeeping contingent’s aviation transport.