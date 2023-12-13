Armenia to scrutinize meat quality on New Year’s eve

13 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the eve of the New Year, Armenia will begin to carefully monitor the quality of meat products. The monitoring scrutinizing will begin by the end of the week.

In the near future, control over meat of slaughterhouse origin will be strengthened in Armenia, local media report.

Thus, from December 15, the scrutinized monitoring of the quality of meat at retail markets, public catering services and enterprises will be carried out.

The republic's food safety inspection body explains that meat products must be accompanied by a veterinary certificate confirming its origin from the slaughterhouse.