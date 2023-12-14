Putin ready to visit Turkey in early 2024

14 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the year-end press conference that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is playing a leading role in settling the situation in Gaza.

"I would like to note the significant, leading role of Turkish President Erdogan in the issue of restoring the situation in Gaza," Putin said.

Putin believes that Erdogan is one of the leaders of the international community who is doing everything to change the situation for the better, to create conditions for long-term peace.

The Russian head of state pointed out that Erdogan is "very active in this direction." "God bless him," Putin wished his Turkish counterpart.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said he might visit Turkey early in 2024.