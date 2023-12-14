Volume of EU investments to Kazakhstan increasing

14 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union is the largest trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.

"The total volume of investment from Europe in the country has exceeded $175 billion," he said.

He added that in particular, the EU countries have invested more than $5.2 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past 6 months.

According to the PM, the EU share in Kazakhstan's foreign trade is about 30%. He said the total trade turnover between the parties exceeded $34 billion for 10 months. The PM noted that these indicators reflect a consistent course to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Smailov added that currently more than 3,000 European companies are successfully working in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.