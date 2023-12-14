РУС ENG

Volume of EU investments to Kazakhstan increasing

Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Union is the largest trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said.

"The total volume of investment from Europe in the country has exceeded $175 billion," he said.

He added that in particular, the EU countries have invested more than $5.2 billion in the economy of Kazakhstan over the past 6 months.

According to the PM, the EU share in Kazakhstan's foreign trade is about 30%. He said the total trade turnover between the parties exceeded $34 billion for 10 months. The PM noted that these indicators reflect a consistent course to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Smailov added that currently more than 3,000 European companies are successfully working in various sectors of Kazakhstan's economy.

