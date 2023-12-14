Georgia receives EU candidate status

14 Dec. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Early last month, the European Commission spoke in favor of granting candidate status to Georgia. The EC noted that the country had fulfilled all the conditions necessary to receive it.

The European Union granted Georgia the status of a candidate country for the European community. The corresponding decision was made at the summit of heads of state and government, taking place in the capital of Belgium.

"The European Council decided to begin negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on accession to the EU. The European Council granted candidate status to Georgia,”

– the Head of the European Council Charles Michel informed.