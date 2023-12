15 Dec. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK has included over 90% of Russian banks on the sanctions list. This is stated in the report for the financial year 2022-2023 prepared by the government department responsible for the implementation of financial sanctions (OFSI).

"The UK also imposed sanctions on both the Central Bank of Russia and the Ministry of Finance, striking at the heart of the Russian financial system. Together with other banks, more than 90% of the Russian banking sector was sanctioned",

the text says.