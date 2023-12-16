U.S. Defense Secretary heads to Israel to discuss Gaza operation

16 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin embarks on a multiday trip to the Middle East this weekend with stops in Israel, Qatar and Bahrain.

The trip also includes a visit to the USS Gerald R. Ford, which is underway in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, a senior defense official at the Pentagon said.

In Israel, Austin will underscore the unwavering U.S. commitment to Israel's right to defend itself in accordance with international humanitarian law, and he will also discuss steps Israel is taking to mitigate civilian harm.

The secretary is also expected to discuss with Israeli military leaders what are to be the next steps in the conflict after an eventual cessation of high-intensity ground operations and airstrikes.

In Bahrain, Austin is expected to visit U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. Part of the discussions there between the U.S. and Bahrain will involve U.S. efforts to convene multilateral coalitions to respond to aggression at sea that threatens shipping and the global economy.

Austin will express gratitude to Qatar's national leaders for their partnership and their work on a range of regional and global objectives. He will also discuss with Qataris the upgrades they’re investing in at Al Udeid.