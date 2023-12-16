Israel intends to resume dialogue with Qatar

16 Dec. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel and Qatar will try to return to the negotiating table in Oslo. The parties will also discuss the possibility of exchanging prisoners between Israel and Hamas.

The head of the Mossad held a meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar. The parties discussed the issue of resuming negotiations. In addition, the head of the Mossad will have negotiations with representatives of Egypt.

It also became known that today, the representatives of the two countries will hold a meeting in Oslo, during which they will discuss the possibility of exchanging prisoners between Israel and Hamas.

According to the information, Israel and Hamas are trying to come to an agreement on the exchange of prisoners.