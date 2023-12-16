Türkiye stays close with Azerbaijan

16 Dec. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Security in the South Caucasus can only be established after the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are intensively cooperating in the field of defense industry and military cooperation.

The head of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, Yashar Güler, said that Türkiye is always close to Azerbaijan.

According to him, the security of the South Caucasus can be guaranteed only after the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

He further emphasized that joint efforts are currently continuing successfully to strengthen the strategic alliance and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, including in the field of defense industry and military cooperation.