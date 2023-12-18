Film director Otar Iosseliani passes away

18 Dec. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian film director Otar Iosseliani has died at the age of 89 in Georgia.

Born in Tbilisi, Iosseliani made his first full-length film Falling Leaves in 1966. It received two awards at the Cannes film festival.

He moved to France in 1982 after the success of his film Pastorale at the Berlin film festival.

Favourites of the Moon, made in 1984, won the Special Jury prize at Venice, and since then the festival has become a showcase for his films.

In 2011 he was given a lifetime achievement award at the Munich International Film Festival.