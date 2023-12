18 Dec. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The return of former internally displaced people (IDPs) to the restored Azerbaijani town of Fuzuli continues.

Azerbaijan's State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs organized another group of returning citizens sent to Fuzuli from Garadagh district of Baku on December 18.

At this stage, 22 more families or 94 people are returning to Fuzuli town. Families returning to Fuzuli will settle in newly built houses.

The permanent residence of 380 families or 1392 people in Fuzuli will be ensured.