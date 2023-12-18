Russia may start importing eggs from Iran

18 Dec. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Council of Eurasian Economic Commission has decided to provide a tariff benefit in the form of an exemption on import customs duties for chicken eggs.

EEC Trade Minister Andrey Slepnev said that shipments can start not only from Turkey, but also from Iran.

"There have been no shipments from non-EAEU countries since 2020, which was due to a high level of self-sufficiency. However, now, amid increased consumer demand and a decrease in production due to the epizootic situation, we are seeing a noticeable increase in the price of eggs," Slepnev said.

According to him, the temporary tariff relief will ensure supplies at a cost comparable to domestic production, from Turkey and Iran in particular.

"The measure is short-term in nature and will help curb the rise in consumer prices for socially important products in the winter and spring, as well as prevent the possibility of a shortage," Slepnev said.

The benefit will run from January 1 through June 30, 2024 for shipments to Russia of up to 1.2 billion units, according to the EEC press release.