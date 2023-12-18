Garibashvili: Georgia avoided conflict with Russia

18 Dec. 17:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that radicals operating within the country wanted to involve Georgia in a conflict with Russia, but this was avoided.

He noted that the radicals failed to involve Georgia in the conflict thanks to the policy of the country's leadership based on national interests and the interests of the people.

"The risks were quite real. This was not imagined. There was a danger of destabilization in the country. The radical groups and hostile forces operating in the country, I do not hesitate to say this, were directly interested in the country being involved in these military actions",

Irakli Garibashvili said.

At the same time, the Head of Government emphasized that the risks of Georgia's involvement in the conflict remained, since, according to him, they had not been eliminated. At the same time, he added, the authorities were taking appropriate measures.