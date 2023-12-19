Pegasus Airlines launches Kutaisi-İstanbul flights

19 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish budget airline Pegasus has started operating direct flights between western Georgia’s Kutaisi Airport to İstanbul, according to the United Airports of Georgia.

The company’s first flight from the Turkish city had brought 142 passengers to the western Georgian location, noting the flights would be carried out three times a week.

Head of the commercial department of the airports body Ketevan Mchedlishvili said İstanbul was a “new destination” for the airport and would also serve transit passengers.

She said the first flight had shown “busy” passenger capacity, noting she hoped the trend would continue.

In addition, Mchedlishvili said the “historic mark” of the airport receiving one million passengers, and added the body planned to serve up to 1,700,000 customers by the end of the year.