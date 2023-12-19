Israel ready for another humanitarian pause in Gaza

19 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli President held a briefing for Israeli ambassadors and diplomatic staff, who together represent more than eight dozen countries.

According to him, the state authorities are ready to hold another humanitarian pause in exchange for the hostages' release.

The President further emphasized that the Jewish state is not fighting the Palestinians, but the terrorist movement Hamas.

It is also known that the UN Security Council will vote today on the UAE's proposal for a war in Gaza.

"The agreement calls for an urgent cessation of hostilities to ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps to end hostilities".