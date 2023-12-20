Ilham, Mehriban Aliyev visit Khojavend and Khojaly

20 Dec. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

The President of Azerbaijan and the First Lady visited the Khojavend and Khojaly districts. They visited populated areas and examined historical monuments.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyev visited the Khojavend and Khojaly districts, the press service of the head of state reports.

They visited the village of Gyrmyzy Bazar, which is one of two settlements in the Khojavend district with a very advantageous strategic location. It is at the crossroads of important roads and is rich in natural resources, forests, and water reserves.

Ilham and Mehriban Aliyev inspected the memorial complex Chinar Shrine in the village of Shikh Dursun. The village was liberated from the occupation during the September anti-terrorist activities.