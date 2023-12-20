Landfill to be dismantled on Mount Tarki-Tau

20 Dec. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The city administration was called upon to dismantle a large landfill formed on Mount Tarki-Tau in Makhachkala. The Ministry of Internal Affairs intends to take measures to identify violations.

A large landfill with a total area of 100 square meters has formed on the slope of Mount Tarki-Tau in Makhachkala, the press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources of Dagestan reports.

The landfill is located in the village of Tarki. There are no waste containers on site.

The ministry called on the Makhachkala mayor’s office to take measures to dismantle the landfill in the village, underscoring the importance of compliance with environmental legislation.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced its readiness to conduct investigations to identify violations and those responsible.