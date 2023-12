21 Dec. 15:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Greening process has started in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from separatists. A report on the occasion was provided by Azerbaijani television (AzTV).

It was noted that 3 walnut orchards are being established in the village of Mameddere, Khojavend region.

The area of this garden, the third in a row, is 98 hectares.