Karabakh and East Zangezur to become center of tourism in Azerbaijan

21 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions have great tourism potential and will become the main areas for tourism in the republic in the future. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Teymur Musayev, during his speech at a meeting of authorities. The meeting was dedicated to the development of health tourism in the country. It took place within the framework of the investment forum between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

"I believe that in the future the tourism potential of this region will contribute to economic development, Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will become the main tourist zones of the country",

Teymur Musayev said.

The Minister emphasized that during restoration work in the liberated territories, much attention is paid to the construction of tourism infrastructure. The natural, climatic and historical features of these areas give an exceptional chance for the development of ecotourism here.