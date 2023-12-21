Azerbaijan Cup: Qarabag wins in historic match

21 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Football Cup match between the teams "Qarabag" (Aghdam) and MOIK (Baku) ended in the city of Khankendi.

The team from Aghdam won with a score of 1:0. The only goal was scored by midfielder Nariman Akhunzade at the very end of the game.

Thanks to this victory, Gurban Gurbanov's team reached the quarter finals of the Azerbaijan Football Cup, where they will play with another team from Baku Sabah. The club has Russian coach Murad Musayev.

Let us remind you that the meeting between "Qarabag" and MOIK became historic, since this is the first match in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years.