Almaty to have reserve supply of clean water

21 Dec. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Almaty authorities want to avoid possible problems with water due to the heat, the akim of the southern capital of Kazakhstan Erbolat Dosayev said.

"To eliminate the deficit, a reserve water supply scheme with a capacity of 32 thousand cubic meters per day is being created with completion in June 2024. The main sources of water will be the Talgar groundwater deposits and the drilling of six new wells with a 60% increase in the capacity of pumping stations",

Erbolat Dosaev said.

By the end of the year, the Kamenskoye Plateau region will also receive an additional source of water. Seven new water intakes and five reservoirs with a capacity of 6.9 thousand cubic meters will be operational for this, the akim added, AiF-Kazakhstan reports.

Last summer, due to the melting of glaciers and increased turbidity in the rivers in the Medeu district of Almaty, there were problems with water. For several weeks, the water for the Almaty residents was piped only for several hours a day.