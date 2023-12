21 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Angola leaves OPEC. The relevant information was confirmed by the Head of the country's Ministry of Oil.

For a long time, Angola has not fulfilled its oil production obligations. Its production was around 1.1-1.2 million barrels per day, while the permitted level was 1.455 million.

Let us remember that Angola has been a member of OPEC since 2007.