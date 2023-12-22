CSTO Secretary General meets with Mirzoyan in Yerevan

22 Dec. 9:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the CSTO website, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met in Yerevan.

"The CSTO Secretary General informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia about the results of the November session of the CSTO Collective Security Council and the joint meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils",

the organization's message says.

Let us remind you that earlier the Armenian side ignored a number of major CSTO events. Just a few days ago, Yerevan refused to participate in the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Moscow. In November, the Armenian Prime Minister missed the summit in Minsk. A year ago, Armenia suddenly refused to host CSTO exercises in 2023, although they had been agreed upon in advance. As Nikol Pashinyan explained in an interview with the Western media, Yerevan decided to diversify its contacts in the security field.