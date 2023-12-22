Moscow: Yerevan will not leave the CSTO

22 Dec. 12:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Yerevan's official statements, Armenia is not going to leave the CSTO. Moscow focuses on this position, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin said.

He clarified that the Armenian authorities emphasized that this issue was not even on the agenda.

Speaking about the development of Russian-Armenian military-technical cooperation, Kopyrkin drew attention to the fact that almost all contracts concluded by Moscow and Yerevan were completed on time and with high quality. The Ambassador added that the parties were also considering new agreements in this area.

At the same time, the diplomat pointed out in an interview with TASS, in some cases, indeed, difficulties arose with the obligations of Russian enterprises, but these are working issues, and they are resolved during the dialogue of the relevant departments on both sides.

Issues regarding the work of the media in both countries are regulated in a similar way. Operational communication channels have been established for this purpose.

Kopyrkin also recalled that Armenia would assume the chairmanship in the EAEU in 2024.