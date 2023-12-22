Azerbaijan cleared 7 thousand hectares of mines in Karabakh and East Zangezur

22 Dec. 13:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

This year, the Azerbaijani army managed to neutralize over 2.3 thousand mines in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. This was stated in a message on the website of the country's Ministry of Defense.

"In 2023, in total, on 6,930 hectares of land in the liberated territories, engineering units of the Azerbaijani army found and neutralized 234 units of anti-personnel mines, 721 units of anti-tank mines and 1,405 units of unexploded ordnance",

the Defense Ministry said.

The Ministry also noted that, first of all, work on demining was underway in populated areas, cultivated areas, roads and other infrastructure.