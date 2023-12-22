China ready to take relations with Azerbaijan to new level

22 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev on his upcoming birthday.

"I attach great importance to the development of relations between China and Azerbaijan, and I am ready to continue joint efforts with you to raise bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the well-being of our countries and peoples",

Xi Jinping said.

As the Chinese leader noted, China and Azerbaijan are traditional friendly partners, and bilateral cooperation is successfully advancing in various fields.

"Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding fruitful results",

Xi Jinping said.

Ilham Aliyev will celebrate his birthday on December 24, Sunday.