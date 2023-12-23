Refugees from Palestine obtain Russian citizenship

23 Dec. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Refugees from Palestine received passports of Russian citizens. The presenting of documents took place in Dagestan. 45 people received passports - 26 men and 19 women.

Today, 45 Palestinian refugees, who are currently in Dagestan, received Russian passports. The presenting of documents took place in the republic.

26 men and 19 women received passports. The youngest among the group was a 14-year-old boy.

According to the Deputy Head of the Dagestan Cabinet of Ministers, Abdurakhman Makhmudov, the documents will allow new citizens of the Russian Federation to receive the rights and benefits provided for by the Constitution of the Russian Federation, as well as opportunities for career realisation.