Austrian Airlines to connect Vienna with Tbilisi

24 Dec. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Austrian Airlines will launch a Vienna-Tbilisi flight in four months. The relevant information was confirmed by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

The first flight in this direction is planned to take place in May.

Austrian Airlines will become the third airline of the Lufthansa group whose aircraft will fly to Georgia.

Deputy Minister of Economy Mariam Kvrivishvili noted that the launch of the flight would benefit Georgia's tourism industry.

"Thanks to the opening of direct flights to Europe, more European visitors will visit our country, which will have a positive impact not only on tourism and aviation, but will also contribute to economic development",

Deputy Minister said.