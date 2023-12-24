World and regional leaders congratulate Ilham Aliyev on his birthday

24 Dec. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Sunday, December 24, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev celebrates his 62nd birthday. Congratulations to the head of the Azerbaijani state are coming from many regional and world leaders.

Congratulations from the Presidents of Russia and China

Russian President Vladimir Putin was one of the first to send him a congratulatory letter. In it, he expressed deep respect for the President of Azerbaijan and emphasized that Ilham Aliyev made a huge contribution to the development of relations between the countries.

"Under your leadership, friendly Azerbaijan is achieving significant success in the economic and social fields, playing an important role in regional and international affairs. It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to strengthening allied relations between our countries",

Vladimir Putin said.

He also added that he would be glad to continue developing relations and close cooperation with Ilham Aliyev.

"I wish you good health, happiness and prosperity. Taking this opportunity, I kindly ask you to convey my warm regards to your family",

President of the Russian Federation said.

The Azerbaijani leader was also congratulated by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He noted that he attached great importance to the development of relations between the countries, and he was also ready to continue joint efforts to raise bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation to a new level for the well-being of both countries and peoples.

He added that China and Azerbaijan were traditional friendly partners, whose bilateral cooperation is successfully advancing in various fields.

"Currently, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations are developing very well and steadily, the political mutual trust is constantly strengthening, and cooperation across various areas is yielding fruitful results",

Xi Jinping said.

Head of Government of Georgia

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, in his congratulatory letter, wished Ilham Aliyev happiness and success in his activities and efforts aimed at the prosperity and stability of Azerbaijan and its citizens.

"Your personal commitment and engagement to further developing relations between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is highly valued and very much appreciated. Hereby, I avail myself of this opportunity to reaffirm that the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan will be further enhanced by a wide range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives for the benefit of our nations",

the Head of the Government said.

Leaders of Central Asian countries

The leaders of Central Asian countries also sent congratulatory telegrams to the President of Azerbaijan.

In particular, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the fact that Azerbaijan's impressive successes of the large-scale socio-economic and socio-political changes implemented for strengthening the statehood of Azerbaijan and ensuring the sustainable development of the country are closely associated with the name of Ilham Aliyev.

"It is noteworthy that you have achieved national Victory by fully restoring the territorial integrity of the Republic in 2023, the year marking the 100th anniversary of Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev, the outstanding statesman of Azerbaijan",

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He also expressed confidence that under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, the republic will continue to move forward with confidence, conquering new heights in building a strong and prosperous state.

"I highly value your great personal contribution to strengthening our sincere relations based on trust, Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan friendship, strategic partnership and alliance",

President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, the head of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in a congratulatory letter, called Ilham Aliyev an outstanding statesman and political figure of modern times and a wise leader of Azerbaijan. He added that thanks to the strong will of the Azerbaijani leader, the restoration of the territorial integrity of the country and the establishment of historical justice had become a reality.

Mirziyoyev also expressed confidence that joint efforts would help Baku and Tashkent effectively develop a strategic partnership for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon noted in his congratulations that under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward along the path of social and economic development, playing a significant role in regional and international affairs.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan would achieve new heights in building a powerful and prosperous state.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov said in his address that Azerbaijan is confidently moving along the path of comprehensive development and strengthening its authority in international affairs.

He also expects that Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan will deepen and develop relations, which will benefit the peoples of the two countries.

For his part, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in a congratulatory telegram pointed out thatIlham Aliyev's strategic vision and fruitful reforms have strengthened the authority and stability of Azerbaijan on the world stage.