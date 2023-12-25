Iran adds new cruise missiles to its armory

25 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran’s navy added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 km southeast of Tehran.

According to Irani, the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 km.” The Navy chief noted the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel.

He added the Nasi has a range of 100 km and can be installed on warships.