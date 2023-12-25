РУС ENG

Iran adds new cruise missiles to its armory

Iran’s navy added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, Navy chief Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 km southeast of Tehran.

According to Irani, the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 km.” The Navy chief noted the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel.

He added the Nasi has a range of 100 km and can be installed on warships.

