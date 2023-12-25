President of Kazakhstan arrives in St. Petersburg

25 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Russia at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. There he will participate in the EAEU meeting. Information about this was published by the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on its Telegram channel.

"The leaders of the EAEU countries plan to discuss the main tasks and key directions for the further development of integration processes. The President of Kazakhstan will also take part in the informal meeting of the Heads of state of the CIS",

the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

Within the framework of the EAEU, documents will be signed on the creation of a free trade zone with Iran.