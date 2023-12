25 Dec. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In the western part of Georgia, trains that were previously stopped due to bad weather continued their services. This was reported by the Georgian Railways.

Earlier today, trains had to stop their services. Due to non-functioning substations, the railway contact networks were left without electricity.

At the same time, the Georgian Railway promised to solve the problem as quickly as possible. Citizens were also promised that they could return their tickets and get their money back.